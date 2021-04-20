Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Suluban Beach

Jl. Raya Uluwatu Pecatu, Pecatu, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Website
Secluded Balinese Beach Kuta Indonesia

Secluded Balinese Beach

This beach is a mecca for surfers. With large swells and a significant tide, it can be quite a challenge, too! To get to the beach, descend the steps from the cliffs above—and be careful, as it can be slippery! Also, when visiting, it's important to know high & low tide, as parts of the beach can be inaccessible when the water is high. If you miss the beach, however, there are a number of restaurants and bars overlooking the coastline, which can make for a beautiful experience in and of themselves.

By Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points