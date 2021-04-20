Sullivant Ave, West Side

Vibrant Mexican Fare in Columbus' West Side
On Sullivant Ave, you'll find a diverse selection of Latin foods, including tortas, pupusas, arepas, and ceviche. Unexpectedly, the fare has been fresh, vibrant, rich, and flavorful almost everywhere I've tried! I've been researching the growing taco truck community in Columbus, and these wonderful entrepreneurial restaurateurs offer much more than simple tacos. Before, I had only encountered U.S. versions of Latin dishes: nondescript, cheese-laden concoctions served with bland beans and rice. These West Side finds have been anything but that, and opened my eyes to Mexican, South, and Central American cuisines!