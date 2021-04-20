Where are you going?
Sullivant Ave, West Side

4215 Sullivant Ave, Columbus, OH 43228, USA
+1 614-276-6324
Vibrant Mexican Fare in Columbus' West Side Columbus Ohio United States

More info

Mon, Tue, Fri 8:30am - 4:30pm
Wed, Thur 9am - 4:30pm
Sat 8:30am - 11am

Vibrant Mexican Fare in Columbus' West Side

On Sullivant Ave, you'll find a diverse selection of Latin foods, including tortas, pupusas, arepas, and ceviche. Unexpectedly, the fare has been fresh, vibrant, rich, and flavorful almost everywhere I've tried! I've been researching the growing taco truck community in Columbus, and these wonderful entrepreneurial restaurateurs offer much more than simple tacos. Before, I had only encountered U.S. versions of Latin dishes: nondescript, cheese-laden concoctions served with bland beans and rice. These West Side finds have been anything but that, and opened my eyes to Mexican, South, and Central American cuisines!

By Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert

