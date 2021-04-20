Sugar Reef
600 N Surf Rd, Hollywood, FL 33019, USA
| +1 954-922-1119
Photo courtesy of Sugar Reef Grill
Combine French & Caribbean Cuisine on the Hollywood Beach BoardwalkAlong the boardwalk on Hollywood Beach is Sugar Reef Tropical Grill and Market, an eatery known for fresh, sustainable seafood, local produce, and flavorful comfort food. The upscale ambience welcomes casual guests and provides quality service.
The cuisine is casual for lunch, serving fresh summer salads and sandwiches. For dinner, things heat up, with mussels, yellow tail snapper, filet mignon, and a half roasted duck.
The owner, originally from France, opened the eatery over 17 years ago, combining his love of French cuisine and the Caribbean lifestyle.
The vibe here is chill and tropical. Take a seat on one of the shaded patios and try one of 100+ bottles on the affordable wine list.