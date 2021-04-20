Sugar Reef Bequia
Unsure if Sugar Reef Bequia is right for you? Take the hotel’s online “Go or no” test. Guests expecting air-conditioning should stay home. Those who like “dancing with locals and tasting exotic fruits” should book now. Ideal for a grown-up getaway (guests must be 18 or over), the hotel is set on an 18th-century coconut plantation that borders the beach. The estate’s two original buildings hold eight guest quarters. Local fishermen and farmers supply the restaurant with ingredients for dishes such as lobster roti. Get to know the island on a hike with a local historian or over Ti’ Punch with the hotel’s bartender.