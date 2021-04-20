Sugar Nymphs Bistro
15046 New Mexico 75
| +1 575-587-0311
Sun 10am - 3pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 3pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 8pm
Farm Fresh Eats and Trapeze Artists on the WeekendsWe first spied this mural be-decked building during a winter drive to Taos from Santa Fe on the High Road. An old stick-on lettered sign with an arrow announced "Sugar Nymphs", pointing towards another door with a sign that said simply "Theater". I decided the Sugar Nymphs had to be a local rock band.
Not exactly! Turns out that during the summer months each year, during prime farm fresh season, Ki and Kai, two wonderfully diverse chefs ply their trade at lunch and dinner, booking local circus acts on the weekends. If that sounds wonderfully whacky, well, it is. The food is frankly to die for, and don't think farm fresh means all nuts and berries, as the grass-fed chili cheese burger was announced to be "better with bacon". And, it was.