Sugar House
2130 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216, USA
| +1 313-962-0123
More info
Sat, Sun 3pm - 2am
Mon, Tue 5pm - 12am
Wed - Fri 5pm - 2am
Craft Cocktails in CorktownIt doesn't matter what time of day you find yourself at Sugar House, the drinks are always incredible. As is their attitude toward the creation of a good libation. Just take this quote on their menu as proof:
"We are still heartily of the opinion that decent libation supports as many million lives as it threatens; donates pleasure and sparkle to more lives than it shadows; inspires more brilliance in the world of art, music, letters, and common ordinary intelligent conversation, than it dims." —Charles H. Baker, Jr.
One hundred drinks that are always available anchor a list that also features wine, mixed drinks, small plates, bar snacks, punch service, foreign and American whiskies, rums, mezcals, liqueurs‚ beers, and the list goes on and on. Two pages of revolving craft cocktails also feature prominently and change frequently. Don't be afraid to test the bartenders and request a drink made with a specific spirit.
My Grey Gardens made with a Scotch whisky was accented with lavender and made me want more than a few while the Queen's Park Swizzle was a version of the mojito far better than I've ever had.
The best thing about Sugar House as a place to spend an evening is that they can "only accommodate as many guests as there are seats. If you don’t have a place to sit, you can’t have a drink." It won't ever be a place you have to scream to be heard or risk your drink being spilled by a passerby before you even take the first sip. Heaven, thy name (might) be Sugar House.