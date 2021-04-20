Sugar House
2130 Michigan Ave
| +1 313-962-0123
More info
Sat, Sun 3pm - 2am
Mon, Tue 5pm - 12am
Wed - Fri 5pm - 2am
A Cocktail History Lesson at Sugar HouseStep into Sugar House and step 100 years back in time. The saloon's decor, atmosphere, and drinks are based on the pre-Prohibition era, and the name pays tribute to the Sugar House Gang, a group of bootleggers in 1920s Detroit.
The impressive cocktail menu features seasonal (sometimes even weekly!) variations in addition to 100 great cocktail classics, and the saloon even sources fresh, local ingredients for its beverages - an attention to detail that 1910's and 1920's-era imbibers probably wouldn't appreciate the way you would today.