Suehiro

1701 Avenida de la Paz
| +52 33 3826 0094
Go to Japan via Guadalajara Guadalajara Mexico

Sun 1:30pm - 7pm
Mon - Sat 1:30pm - 11pm

Go to Japan via Guadalajara

Entering the spotless, spacious Suehiro can provoke a moment of cultural dissonance, a sort of "Where am I again?" double-take.

Suehiro looks wholly Japanese, from the lacquered wood accents and the impressively large, neatly manicured Asian garden, to the authentic sushi menu and the servers in traditional Eastern dress.

This restaurant, Guadalajara's best fine dining option for Japanese food, has been in operation for nearly 40 years.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
