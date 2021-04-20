Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Transportation in Prague

Karlovo nám. 2097/10, 120 00 Praha-Nové Město, Czechia
Website
Tramming in Praha! Prague Czechia
take a ride Prague Czechia
Tramming in Praha! Prague Czechia
take a ride Prague Czechia

Tramming in Praha!

One of the best things about Prague is the fact that there is excellent public transportation - a metro, buses and even trams. There are still many of the older ones around, which look great gliding past the 19th & 18th century buildings. Get to know the city better and jump on a tram.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Victoria Sterling
almost 7 years ago

take a ride

a great way to get around Prague in the Czech Republic is to take the subway. Serving both sides of the river you can explore much more if you can get around like this. Each stop has its own color for the panels and you quickly learn the ones in the old town. A bonus, using it gives you the option of staying at someplace a bit less expensive than an old town boutique hotel.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30