Transportation in Prague
Tramming in Praha!One of the best things about Prague is the fact that there is excellent public transportation - a metro, buses and even trams. There are still many of the older ones around, which look great gliding past the 19th & 18th century buildings. Get to know the city better and jump on a tram.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
take a ride
a great way to get around Prague in the Czech Republic is to take the subway. Serving both sides of the river you can explore much more if you can get around like this. Each stop has its own color for the panels and you quickly learn the ones in the old town. A bonus, using it gives you the option of staying at someplace a bit less expensive than an old town boutique hotel.