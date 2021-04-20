Subs and Sharks
Banh mi shops inspire fierce loyalty among their fans, and Sub Sand has a strong following. They’re a little more expensive than some of the other Vietnamese delis in the neighborhood, but their subs are almost all under $5; the lemongrass chicken banh mi is a specialty. Their spring rolls are popular and come in a variety of fillings, including teriyaki chicken and satay beef. But it’s the egg puff that locals really go nuts over — this is the only place in Seattle
where you can get these super-light, fluffy, Hong Kong
style egg waffles. While you wait, admire the enormous neon-illuminated hammerhead shark mural on the far wall, painted by one of the owners.