Subsand

419 6th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Website
| +1 206-682-1267
Banh mi shops inspire fierce loyalty among their fans, and Sub Sand has a strong following. They’re a little more expensive than some of the other Vietnamese delis in the neighborhood, but their subs are almost all under $5; the lemongrass chicken banh mi is a specialty. Their spring rolls are popular and come in a variety of fillings, including teriyaki chicken and satay beef. But it’s the egg puff that locals really go nuts over — this is the only place in Seattle where you can get these super-light, fluffy, Hong Kong style egg waffles. While you wait, admire the enormous neon-illuminated hammerhead shark mural on the far wall, painted by one of the owners.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

