Sub Zero Vodka Bar

308 North Euclid Avenue
Website
| +1 314-367-1200
Ice Bar Saint Louis Missouri United States

Sun 11am - 12am
Mon - Sat 11am - 1:30am

Ice Bar

Located in the Central West End, SubZero Vodka Bar, of course, has vodka. However with over 500 varieties, they boast the largest selection of vodka in the country. Set behind a 28-foot ice bar, this place has the atmosphere and selection to find your new favorite beverage. What's more, this is also the answer when one of you wants sushi and the other would rather have a burger. With a wide selection of sushi and nigiri/sashimi, along with over a dozen different burgers, this place does a great job of both. Eat and drink inside or at a sidewalk table.
By Steve MacDonough , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
