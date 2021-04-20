Sub Zero Vodka Bar

Ice Bar
Located in the Central West End, SubZero Vodka Bar, of course, has vodka. However with over 500 varieties, they boast the largest selection of vodka in the country. Set behind a 28-foot ice bar, this place has the atmosphere and selection to find your new favorite beverage. What's more, this is also the answer when one of you wants sushi and the other would rather have a burger. With a wide selection of sushi and nigiri/sashimi, along with over a dozen different burgers, this place does a great job of both. Eat and drink inside or at a sidewalk table.