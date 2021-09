STYLEGARAGE | Modern Furniture

Stylish Furniture and Decor Finds (including YYZ Pillows!) at Style Garage

Located in the heart of West Queen West’s design district, Style Garage lives up to its name in providing modern furniture that will provide timeless yet chic simplicity in your humble abode. Though you can buy the pieces you see, you can also get anything you want custom-made.In addition to their bed frames and couches, I’m a big fan of the graphic pillows by local designer Nicole Tarasick. Pillow designs include the Great Lakes, the YYZ airport code and the map of Canada . Don’t forget that you can book a quick in-store consultation with the interior designers who are available every Thursday.Whether you’re buying your next big piece for your home or need a dose of inspiration while wandering Queen Street, Style Garage is your quick fix.