Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

STYLEGARAGE | Modern Furniture

78 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 2Y7, Canada
Website
| +1 416-534-4343
Stylish Furniture and Decor Finds (including YYZ Pillows!) at Style Garage Toronto Canada

More info

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Wed, Fri 11am - 7pm
Thur 11am - 9pm
Sat 10am - 6pm

Stylish Furniture and Decor Finds (including YYZ Pillows!) at Style Garage

Located in the heart of West Queen West’s design district, Style Garage lives up to its name in providing modern furniture that will provide timeless yet chic simplicity in your humble abode. Though you can buy the pieces you see, you can also get anything you want custom-made.

In addition to their bed frames and couches, I’m a big fan of the graphic pillows by local designer Nicole Tarasick. Pillow designs include the Great Lakes, the YYZ airport code and the map of Canada. Don’t forget that you can book a quick in-store consultation with the interior designers who are available every Thursday.

Whether you’re buying your next big piece for your home or need a dose of inspiration while wandering Queen Street, Style Garage is your quick fix.
By Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

UNESCO Adds 33 New Sites to Its 2021 World Heritage List
UNESCO Adds 33 New Sites to Its 2021 World Heritage List
Chase Is Introducing New Benefits for Its Sapphire Preferred and Reserve Credit Cards
Chase Is Introducing New Benefits for Its Sapphire Preferred and Reserve Credit Cards
What Happens if I Test Positive for COVID While Traveling?
What Happens if I Test Positive for COVID While Traveling?
You Can See Immersive Van Gogh Digital Art Shows in Nearly 40 U.S. Cities
You Can See Immersive Van Gogh Digital Art Shows in Nearly 40 U.S. Cities