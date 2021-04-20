Where are you going?
If you fancy a getaway that will feel like you went back in time, Door County, Wisconsin will do just that. Replete with old time ice cream shops, putt putt golf, burger joints with original jukeboxes in them, and a restaurant with goats that graze on the ROOF (Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant), there is more than enough to entertain the masses. There are numerous bed and breakfasts in the area, but in keeping with the 'back in time' theme, the Scofield House Bed and Breakfast fits the bill. Located in Sturgeon Bay, Scofield House has six elegantly appointed rooms just waiting for you to enjoy. A three-course breakfast is served every morning, which will ensure that you have more than enough energy for the day's activities. And if you don't want to venture out, just wander out to one of the porches with a good book and while away the hours, nobody is gonna judge you up here. This enormous Victorian-era home is the perfect place to unplug from the every day hustle and bustle, and just enjoy the serenity of a bygone era.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

