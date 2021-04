Studio Lam 10110 51 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand

A Showcase For Eclectic Sounds The brainchild of ZudRangMa Records owner Maft Sai, this cosy venue attracts some of the planet's best leftfield DJs. The soundtrack here can vary from old-school Thai music to sounds from Africa, Europe, and further afield.