Stuart Public Beach
555 NE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996, USA
| +1 772-225-3700
More info
Another Beautiful South Hutchinson Island BeachWhen you come over the Ernie Lyons Bridge on NE Ocean Blvd., you will see the Marriott Resort in the right. Keep going a little further and you will see the new modern Elliott Musuem. If you make a right hand turn there, you will be in the parking lot of another gorgeous beach on the island - Stuart Beach.
This beach is very popular with the locals. Families love it since besides the beach itself, there is a food concession, The Chef Shack, and a play area with swings, etc. for the little ones. The teens congregate at Stuart Beach and socialize on the beach or at the Shack. The volleyball court is always being used and a game is usually in progress.
Surfers say this is their favorite area beach and they check the surf reports daily.
Surf fishing at Stuart Beach is a fisherman's choice.
The beach is very clean and thanks to recent beach replenishment it is wider. There's plenty of room there.
Lifeguards are on duty during the day, and flags are raised to indicate the swimming conditions depending on the color being flown.
There is plenty of free parking.
