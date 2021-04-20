Stuart Green Market 201 SW St Lucie Ave, Stuart, FL 34994, USA

Sunday Green Market In the late 1990's a few vendors would meet at the Memorial Park of Stuart on Sundays to hawk their wares. Nowadays, the Stuart green Market is located in the parking lot of City Hall and near-by sidewalks of the little up-scale town of Stuart, Florida right on the St. Lucie waterfront.



There are from 45-60 vendors offering top quality fresh produce, baked goods, hot sauces, fresh cut flowers, handmade jams,grass fed local poultry, eggs, beef, and more. The market also has vendors offering freshly prepared gourmet foods.



This past Sunday, I wandered through the market stalls while listening to the music of a very good Cuban duo - Desi Arnez drums and all. It was a balmy, sunny day and everyone was happy after several unusually cool days.



I bought some hot sauce, then some local grass fed chicken and pork. The fresh produce was so artfully displayed that I couldn't resist the local strawberries. I moved on and bought some freshly baked muffins that were delicious. My last purchase was a bunch of lovely large snapdragons that I was told were cut just that early morning.



Get out and visit the Stuart Green Market (Sundays - 9am to 1pm) when in town and support the local community. You might want to stroll the Riverwalk along the waterfront or peruse the elegant little shops of Stuart. Maybe lunch would be a good idea at one of Stuart's great restaurants or cafes. Enjoy.