Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Stuart Coffee Company

55 SW Flagler Ave, Stuart, FL 34994, USA
+1 772-600-8243
A Great Coffee House Stuart Florida United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7:30am - 5pm

A Great Coffee House

On Flagler Ave. in downtown historic Stuart you will find the delightful Stuart Coffee Co. where you can have a coffee, breakfast, or some lunch
while relaxing in an atmosphere of an old fashioned coffee house.

You can have some artisan coffee. Perhaps a Latte, Cappuccino, Chai, Expresso, or even hot Chocolate. Want something cold? Have iced coffees. Frozen? Try Frappes or Smoothies. I have a difficult time choosing what I want because the choices are unlimited.

Breakfast is fresh and there are muffins, bagels,or egg sandwiches. For lunch try soup of the day, wraps, salads, sandwiches, or a wrap.

The shop is also a local art gallery displaying the works of local artists. You can enjoy looking or purchase something that you like.

You can buy coffees to take home.

Every 3rd Thursday of the month "Howls At The Moon" takes place. (Info: Serena at 561 222 5309).

The staff is friendly and helpful. The relaxed atmosphere reminds me of a wonderful coffee house from years ago.
By Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points