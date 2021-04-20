Stuart Coffee Company
55 SW Flagler Ave, Stuart, FL 34994, USA
+1 772-600-8243
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 5pm
A Great Coffee HouseOn Flagler Ave. in downtown historic Stuart you will find the delightful Stuart Coffee Co. where you can have a coffee, breakfast, or some lunch
while relaxing in an atmosphere of an old fashioned coffee house.
You can have some artisan coffee. Perhaps a Latte, Cappuccino, Chai, Expresso, or even hot Chocolate. Want something cold? Have iced coffees. Frozen? Try Frappes or Smoothies. I have a difficult time choosing what I want because the choices are unlimited.
Breakfast is fresh and there are muffins, bagels,or egg sandwiches. For lunch try soup of the day, wraps, salads, sandwiches, or a wrap.
The shop is also a local art gallery displaying the works of local artists. You can enjoy looking or purchase something that you like.
You can buy coffees to take home.
Every 3rd Thursday of the month "Howls At The Moon" takes place. (Info: Serena at 561 222 5309).
The staff is friendly and helpful. The relaxed atmosphere reminds me of a wonderful coffee house from years ago.