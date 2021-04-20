Strike Ten Lanes and Lounge
800 E Nerge Rd, Roselle, IL 60172, USA
| +1 630-307-8100
Photo courtesy of Strike Ten Lanes and Lounge
Sun - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 2am
Strike Ten Lanes and LoungeIf you come down with a case of winter cabin fever, escape to Strike Ten. You won’t find your average bowling alley inside this two-floor upscale lounge. In addition to a restaurant and two bars, you’ll see large flat-screens above every lane, so you won’t miss a minute of a football or hockey game. Grab a group of friends or coworkers and bowl to the tune of a live DJ. Then order a round of beers to celebrate all those strikes (or forget about a less-than-stellar score).
Strike Ten is open seven days a week.