Strike Ten Lanes and Lounge

800 E Nerge Rd, Roselle, IL 60172, USA
Website
| +1 630-307-8100
Strike Ten Lanes and Lounge Roselle Illinois United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 2am

If you come down with a case of winter cabin fever, escape to Strike Ten. You won’t find your average bowling alley inside this two-floor upscale lounge. In addition to a restaurant and two bars, you’ll see large flat-screens above every lane, so you won’t miss a minute of a football or hockey game. Grab a group of friends or coworkers and bowl to the tune of a live DJ. Then order a round of beers to celebrate all those strikes (or forget about a less-than-stellar score).

Strike Ten is open seven days a week.

By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

