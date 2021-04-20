Where are you going?
Streetside Dumplings

1195 Fuxing Middle Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
+86 21 6474 9716
When you think of dumplings, this is most likely what comes to mind: guotie, half-moon-shaped fried potstickers.

Typically filled with pork, ginger, garlic, shaoxing wine and sesame oil, they're given a thorough cooking from a quick flash-fry, a bit of steaming and a finishing sizzle in the frying pan to make sure they're nice and crisp on the bottom.

Grab a container (often served in either a styrofoam carton or a simply in a paper bag) and eat these treats on the go.
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
