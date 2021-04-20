Streetside Dumplings 1195 Fuxing Middle Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China

Guotie: Potstickers When you think of dumplings, this is most likely what comes to mind: guotie, half-moon-shaped fried potstickers.



Typically filled with pork, ginger, garlic, shaoxing wine and sesame oil, they're given a thorough cooking from a quick flash-fry, a bit of steaming and a finishing sizzle in the frying pan to make sure they're nice and crisp on the bottom.



Grab a container (often served in either a styrofoam carton or a simply in a paper bag) and eat these treats on the go.