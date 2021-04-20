Streets of San Francisco Bike Tours
385 Linden Street
| +1 415-448-7673
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 7pm
Take to the Streets of San FranciscoThe Streets of San Francisco Bike Tour company is not only a must for any visitor to the city, it's also an ideal way for locals to soak up something special about their own backyard. Founded by former international bicycle tour guides that have long called San Francisco home, these bike tours offer culture, history, flavor, humor and countless ways to connect in an authentic and fun way, to this dynamic area.
SOSF has several classic tours that are all a hit, as well as the flexibility and talented staff to take care of corporate events and private groups. If you're looking to simply rent a bike and need a dependable place to do it that provides a map, lock and a helmet, then look no further.
In the heart of pedestrian, foodie and hipster friendly Hayes Valley, their space is next to Smitten Ice Cream, Blue Bottle Coffee and the SF Biergarten (the perfect place to gather post tour with SOSF).
An afternoon, evening or full day with the local guides of Streets of San Francisco Bike Tours is not to be missed. They'll help you fall in love with this unique city all over again, on two wheels.