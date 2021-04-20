Where are you going?
Hollywood Late-Night Street Eats

6504 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
+1 323-467-9500
Late Night LA Street Meat Los Angeles California United States

More info

Sun - Wed 11am - 2am
Thur - Sat 11am - 3am

Late Night LA Street Meat

Late at night the streets of Hollywood are lined with illegal grill carts perfectly positioned on the sidewalks outside of concert venues, clubs and bars. With your first step into the night air, your nostrils are immediately flooded with the scent of delicious bacon wrapped hotdogs, grilled onions, peppers and jalapenos. It's nearly impossible not to give in to temptation (especially after a night of drinking), top off your dog with some ketchup, mustard and/or mayo and shove the flavorful colorful masterpiece down your throat. NYC may have better restaurants but compared to their late night hotdog stands, LA street meat is a gourmet meal.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

