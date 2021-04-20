Where are you going?
Stanley St Plaza, South Brisbane QLD 4101, Australia
| +61 7 3156 6366
Sun - Sat 6am - 12am

One of South Bank’s most popular — and free — attractions, Streets Beach is is a large man-made beach located in Brisbane’s central business district. Clean and well-maintained sandy beaches and shallow, connected swimming lagoons attract swimmers, sunbathers, and picnicking families. There’s a shallow wading pool for youngsters, complete with an interactive plant sculpture that spills water from its “leaves,” much to the delight of kids playing under it. The beach is patrolled by lifeguards during opening hours, so the beach is a safe and family-friendly, if crowded, place to spend an afternoon.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

