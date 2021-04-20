Where are you going?
Avenida Central

Av Central, Panamá, Panama
Street Life and Art Deco Along Avenida Central Panama City Panama

Street Life and Art Deco Along Avenida Central

The swarm of humanity packing the various shops, bars, hotels, restaurants, and other structures along Avenida Central are proof of the street's ongoing vibrancy, one hundred year's after it was first built up. The classic stretch, from Plaza Santa Ana to Plaza 5 de Mayo, is where you'll find older art deco buildings, as well as streamlined moderne landmarks, on view. El Banco Nacional, the former headquarters of Kodak, and “La Pollera”—nicknamed for the resemblance its cascading and ornate balconies bear to  the traditional skirts of women from the Los Santos region—are among the must-sees. The avenue is pedestrian-only; peddlers and street vendors sell every imaginable snack or trinket.
By Roberto Quintero , AFAR Local Expert

