Street Life and Art Deco Along Avenida Central
The swarm of humanity packing the various shops, bars, hotels, restaurants, and other structures along Avenida Central are proof of the street's ongoing vibrancy, one hundred year's after it was first built up. The classic stretch, from Plaza Santa Ana to Plaza 5 de Mayo, is where you'll find older art deco buildings, as well as streamlined moderne landmarks, on view. El Banco Nacional, the former headquarters of Kodak, and “La Pollera”—nicknamed for the resemblance its cascading and ornate balconies bear to the traditional skirts of women from the Los Santos region—are among the must-sees. The avenue is pedestrian-only; peddlers and street vendors sell every imaginable snack or trinket.