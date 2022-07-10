Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Street Foodies Saigon

Chợ, Lê Lợi, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
Website
| +84 28 3829 9274
Street Foodies Saigon Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm

Street Foodies Saigon

Started by a food writer and a food photographer who regularly took their friends to their favorite eateries, Street Foodies Saigon now shepherds groups on walking tours of those same spots. It’s a great way to get a handle on the delights of roadside dining in Ho Chi Minh City, though the organizers are adamant about avoiding the typical tourist fare—hence, neither pho (the Vietnamese noodle soup) nor banh mi (a baguette sandwich that’s a street-food staple) are sampled. Customers will get to try con ngheu hap sa (clams steamed in lemongrass broth), bot chien (fried rice cakes with egg and grated papaya), and kem xoi dua (sliced coconut, peanuts, sticky rice, and coconut ice cream served in a young-coconut shell), with vegetarian options available.
By Sanjay Surana , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

Could Double-Decker Airline Seats Become a Reality?
Could Double-Decker Airline Seats Become a Reality?
How to Book Your Dream European Vacation Using Points
How to Book Your Dream European Vacation Using Points
These U.S. Airports Just Received Millions for Major Upgrades
These U.S. Airports Just Received Millions for Major Upgrades
8 Meditation Retreats in the U.S. to Book Now
8 Meditation Retreats in the U.S. to Book Now