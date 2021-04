Giant Wild Goose Pagoda Street Food Stands 1 Ci'en Rd, QuJiang ShangQuan, Yanta Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China

The Food Stalls of Giant Wild Goose Pagoda If you're looking for something a touch classier than a man grilling octopus on the back of his scooter, this dedicated street food area is for you. It's on the west side of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, and has a lot of the Chinese street food standards. Remember that the first rule of street food is to go to the place with the most customers.