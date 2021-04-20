Street Food
Sapphire Hsg. Soc, Shop no. 4, Lane Number 6, Ganga Fortune Society, Meera Nagar, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
+91 70280 12041
More info
Sun - Sat 12pm - 11pm
Sample the Street FoodDelicious street food is spread all around Pune on mobile food carts. Here’s a rough guide to help direct you to the right foods:
Butta: Roasted corn with a splash of lime, salt, and chili powder. For the real deal make sure you get Indian corn rather than American, which tends to be sweeter.
Chaat: A range of savory snacks that are a combination of sweet, savory, sour, and spicy—so be ready for an explosion of flavors. Popular snacks include bhelpuri, sevpuri and chole tikki. If you aren't comfortable with spice, ask the vendor to hold the mirchi (chili).
Poha: Beaten or flattened rice. It’s light and flaky and is cooked with onions, potatoes, turmeric, and green chilies. Poha is served hot and is usually eaten for breakfast.
Kulfi: Traditional Indian ice cream. Dense and rich, it typically comes in flavors like pistachio, rose, cardamom, and saffron.
Gola: Shaved ice on a stick. It is served with a cup of sherbet, such as raw mango, orange, or kala khatta (made from a fruit similar to a blackberry). Dip the ice in the sherbet and slurp away.
If you don't want to risk eating on the street, small Indian restaurants (like Chaat Bazaar) also offer some of these dishes.