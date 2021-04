Street Donuts 2nd Avenue

Hold Me Closer, Tiny Donut For food-truck entertainment value, it’s hard to beat watching tiny donuts being freshly made in front of your eyes. Street Donuts delivers bowls of tiny bite-size donuts with an assortment of exciting and unusual toppings: dustings of curry, cardamom, or Nerds candy, plus sauces like vanilla pudding or mango. Mix and match your favorite flavors, and be sure to eat them right away: they’re best when hot out of the fryer.