Strawberry Field Community Home

Beaconsfield Rd, Liverpool L25 6EJ, UK
Website
| +44 151 252 6130
"Let me take you down, cause I'm going to... Liverpool United Kingdom

Strawberry Fields."

Made famous by the Beatles' song, Strawberry Field (John Lennon added the "s" to his lyrics) was a Salvation Army Children's Home in Woolton, Liverpool. The home closed in 2005 and the place is apparently now deserted.

The original wrought iron gates were replaced with replicas last year in order to preserve them and prevent further deterioration.

This historical Beatles landmark is definitely a stop-over for a snapshot if you plan to visit Liverpool.
By Azul Adnan , AFAR Local Expert

