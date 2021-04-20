Strawberry Field Community Home Beaconsfield Rd, Liverpool L25 6EJ, UK

"Let me take you down, cause I'm going to... Strawberry Fields."



Made famous by the Beatles' song, Strawberry Field (John Lennon added the "s" to his lyrics) was a Salvation Army Children's Home in Woolton, Liverpool. The home closed in 2005 and the place is apparently now deserted.



The original wrought iron gates were replaced with replicas last year in order to preserve them and prevent further deterioration.



This historical Beatles landmark is definitely a stop-over for a snapshot if you plan to visit Liverpool.