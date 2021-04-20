Where are you going?
Strawberry Bay Lodge

Website
| +1 435-548-2500
Hook, Line, and Stone Cold Sinker Fruitland Utah United States

Hook, Line, and Stone Cold Sinker

Bundle up in your warmest woolies, pack a thermos of piping hot coffee, and settle in for a unique winter excursion with Strawberry Bay Lodge Ice Fishing Tours. Strawberry Bay does all the difficult work – like building fishing huts, drilling holes, and collecting bait – so you can focus on what’s important, which is settling into your own private hut for an early morning or full afternoon of dropping lures, telling tall tales, and enjoying the company of friends. Strawberry Bay can accommodate up to 20 persons per expedition, which means you can bring all your friends, all of whom can join you round the fire in the lodge once the final fish has been landed.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

