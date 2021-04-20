Straw Hut Jl. Sari Dewi No.17, Seminyak, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali, Indonesia

Much More than a Straw Hut It may sound a bit rough, but Straw Hut is actually one of the trendiest little bar/restaurants in Seminyak right now. The atmosphere is really laid back and beachy (even though it's not on the beach). The glass doors open wide so there is plenty of air and you can sit outside in the back on benches or the front at smaller tables. It's a great place for an afternoon-happy hour drink and a bite to eat before going out, but also has live music and DJs spinning most nights. The party really starts about 10 and goes into the wee hours of the morning.



