Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Stravinsky Fountain

2 Rue Brisemiche, 75004 Paris, France
Website
CHUUUTTT by Jef Aerosol Paris France

CHUUUTTT by Jef Aerosol

One of the most known Street Art in Paris is Chuuuttt or Shh! by the artist Jef Aerosol.
If you happen to visit church of Saint-Merri or Center PomPidou than you won't be able to ignore that wall-sized stencil.
When he was asked about the meaning of this street art figure, Jef said: "This gesture is a way of saying: Do you listen to them, and the other an invitation to ask five minutes to reach the ear of the things you do not usually hear. The city, it is not only the police sirens and the sound of engines. It is also the cries of children, the birds singing and the melody of the language of tourists, many near the Centre Pompidou".
Lots of questions were asked about the identity of the man on that wall, and some assumed it was Jef Aerosol himself.
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points