Stratton Mountain Stratton Mountain, Stratton, VT 05360, USA

The Summer's Best Yoga Party It's easy to think Wanderlust is all about yoga. While yoga is at the heart of these festivals, there's so much more on offer. Die hard yogis can sign up to take three classes a day with legendary teachers such as Sean Corn and Elena Brower, but newbies may want to do one yoga class and then sign up for activities that range from stand-up paddleboarding, to trail running, and hiking. There's really something for everyone and the best part is that the festivals are held in some of the most beautiful places in North America, including Stratton, Vermont, Squaw Valley, California, and Whistler, British Columbia. And don't think yoga festivals are all about being virtuous. Farm-to-table dinners, beer and wine, and live music punctuate a day spent flowing through warrior one and warrior two poses.