Strasburg, PA Strasburg, PA 17579, USA

Homemade Root Beer We saw this sign and had to stop. There was no shop, no stand. We just pulled into the driveway of a farmhouse. I got out of the car, unsure of what to do. I noticed the big tractor in the barn. I thought, the Amish don't drive cars, but they drive tractors? Then a smiling, barefoot young woman came out of the house. I told her I wanted some root beer. A cup or a jug? A jug. She called inside and asked, in German (I think), whether the fresh batch was ready (I think). She brought me a jug, I gave her five dollars and we were on our way. I didn't ask about the tractor. As for the root beer, it's not carbonated, and the taste is a bit more medicinal than your A&W might serve. But then, you can get A&W anywhere, right?