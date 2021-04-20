Where are you going?
Strasburg, PA

Strasburg, PA 17579, USA
Homemade Root Beer

We saw this sign and had to stop. There was no shop, no stand. We just pulled into the driveway of a farmhouse. I got out of the car, unsure of what to do. I noticed the big tractor in the barn. I thought, the Amish don't drive cars, but they drive tractors? Then a smiling, barefoot young woman came out of the house. I told her I wanted some root beer. A cup or a jug? A jug. She called inside and asked, in German (I think), whether the fresh batch was ready (I think). She brought me a jug, I gave her five dollars and we were on our way. I didn't ask about the tractor. As for the root beer, it's not carbonated, and the taste is a bit more medicinal than your A&W might serve. But then, you can get A&W anywhere, right?
By Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff

