Strasburg, PA Strasburg, PA 17579, USA

Train Crazy Strasburg, PA, is like a vortex of railroad energy. There's a railroad museum, a historic train you can ride, a toy train museum, and this place, the Red Caboose motel, where all the rooms are train cars and the restaurant is in a caboose. When the train goes by, the caboose rattles. Plus, you're in the heart of Amish country, so you're sure to see horses and buggies clip-clopping by. When you need a break from the 21st century. Or if you've got even a little piece of 5-year-old left in you.