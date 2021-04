Strange Cargo

Located just two blocks from Wrigley Field, this apparel fun house has been making a name for itself ever since 1983 for its quirky threads (not to mention a solid inventory of Converse Chuck Taylors and whoopee cushions). Once you’re here, expect to stay awhile—one entire wall is lined with suggested artwork and phrases for custom T-shirts, from caricatures of Neil Diamond and Mike Ditka to an entire selection dedicated to the mustache. There’s also a host of hometown-inspired graphics, like an outline of a Chicago -style hot dog.