Strand Rd

Strand Rd, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
Strand Road, Rangoon, Burma. Yangon Myanmar

Strand Road, Rangoon, Burma.

Simply put, Burma is more fun at night. The country comes alive - the nat come out to play, spirits dance from corner to corner, ghosts wait for the bus, and there's more to see, do, and eat than when the sun is shining bright overhead (and beating you into submission). Wandering around town, from the atmospheric playground that is the Botataung Paya to the Strand Hotel, the city reveals a few secrets to the intrepid traveler. Few cities I've ever visited change so much from morning to night.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

