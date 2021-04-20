Where are you going?
Stowe Mountain Lodge

7412 Mountain Rd, Stowe, VT 05672, USA
Staying at a Luxury Ski Resort - in the Summer

It was 80 degrees outside, yet our legs dangled from the ski lift as we rode up the blue square slope. The wildflowers popped, the grasses waved in the breeze and the birds chirped. It was a beautifully warm day and we were spending it at a place that most people think only thrives when there's 3' of snow on the ground.

The Stowe Mountain Lodge, located on Mt. Mansfield in the picturesque town of Stowe, Vermont, is in fact the idea place to spend a summer day. The resort is packed with non-snow activities, including a long, windy alpine slide (think of a cement bobsled track ridden down on a sled), a rock climbing wall, and endless hiking trails. The lodge also has a fantastically large pool and a bonfire pit, perfect for campfires and s'mores.

The Alpine Concierge's main job might be to help you out with your ski equipment, but he also can recommend a great hike. He can also set you up with a tee-time on the resort's champion golf course, or help you arrange a local beer sampling.
By Christina Saull , AFAR Ambassador

