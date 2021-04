Rent a Boat in Golden Gate Park

In San Francisco you don’t have to go to the Pacific Ocean to spend a day on the water. Stow Lake in Golden Gate Park has offered visitors and locals an escape to nature since 1893. Located in the middle of the park, the man-made lake surrounds Strawberry Hill. To spend an afternoon in this idyllic setting, stop by the boathouse, which rents row boats and pedal boats by the hour ($20-$34), and then hit the lake. Afterward, cross the Roman Bridge and explore Strawberry Hill, where you can visit a 430-foot waterfall and a Chinese pavilion and take in views of the Golden Gate Bridge and Mount Tamalpais.