Stortinget

0158 Oslo, Norway
Website
A Tour of Democracy Oslo Norway

A Tour of Democracy

Fancy seeing how democratic Norway actually is? A guided tour of 'Stortinget', the Parliament Building, is the place to go. They hold guided tours every Saturday, in both English and Norwegian. You might see even get a glimpse of the Prime Minister!

The building in itself is also interesting; the architecture is uncommon in that it has a semi circular plenary chamber, and there is lots of interesting artworks on the wall.

Also, Løvebakken (Lion’s Hill) by the main entrance, is Norway’s answer to Trafalgar Square. Each side is flanked by a large granite lion, watching over the building. The lions were carved by convicted murderer Gulbrand Eriksen Mørstad, who was pardoned and released in return for his carving skills.



By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

