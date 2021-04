Storks village, Żywkowo, Poland Central Europe

Żywkowo - storks village Lovely place. Storks can be met from April to August.There is approximately 120 white storks living. All of them in the small village, four times exceeding the number of people.

To see them live please visit :

http://bocianybolec.pl/#kamera

This is live camera in another city in Poland (Tomaszów Bolesławiecki).