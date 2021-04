Storefront for Art and Architecture, 72 Kenmare St. New York NY 97 Kenmare St, New York, NY 10012, USA

Pop-Up Art Gallery NYC is overflowing with temporary art galleries and storefronts during the summer months. From Coney Island to Harlem, during the week and on the weekend free art can be found almost anywhere. This gallery is at the corner of Kenmare & Cleveland in NoLita.