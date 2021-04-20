Friend Friendly Food
Storefront Company is a new addition to the Chicago
dining scene. Outfitted in austere black and white decor, with an industrial looking mural on the main wall, this place delivers with some outstanding food and drink selections. The service is fantastic, and the overall jovial vibe of the place is enticing for a large group of friends. And while the menu isn't huge, the choices that you have are all very good. Our group had pretty much everything on the menu (including dessert), and didn't find fault with anything. One note though, the portion are kinda small, but then again, you can eat more that way!