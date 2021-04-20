Where are you going?
Storefront Company [CLOSED]

1941 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
Website
| +1 773-661-2609
Friend Friendly Food Chicago Illinois United States

Storefront Company is a new addition to the Chicago dining scene. Outfitted in austere black and white decor, with an industrial looking mural on the main wall, this place delivers with some outstanding food and drink selections. The service is fantastic, and the overall jovial vibe of the place is enticing for a large group of friends. And while the menu isn't huge, the choices that you have are all very good. Our group had pretty much everything on the menu (including dessert), and didn't find fault with anything. One note though, the portion are kinda small, but then again, you can eat more that way!
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

