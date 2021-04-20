Stoosbahn, Stoos, 6433, Switzerland

Stoosbahn This super cool new funicular, Switzerland’s steepest, located in in Canton Schwyz overlooking Vierwalstatersee (Lake Lucerne and Lake Uri) opened in December of 2017 and instantly became one of the region’s most popular draws. It chugs up above the treeline to the family-friendly resort of Stoos, home to 21 miles of piste, and even more hiking trails in summer, including a ladybug trail for families, not to mention cheese markets, alphorn concerts and sigh-inducing, world peace restoring views of the blue-green lake and snow-capped alps that could convert the most cynical and arrogant city dweller into a humble alpine naturalist.