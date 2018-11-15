Stony Man Virginia, USA

Stony Man hike Yes, this is one of the most popular hikes in Shenandoah, because the views are spectacular and the length is relatively short (4 miles for the whole circuit). And since you circumnavigate the Stony Man summit rather than climb it from the valley, the elevation gain is merciful (860 feet). So join the crowds that flock here on sunny days and bask in Appalachian beauty.



Start at the Little Stony Man Cliffs parking area and head south, hiking uphill, to the top of Little Stony Man. From here, you can appreciate how Skyline Drive unfurls across the mountaintops to the north. Then continue hiking south, tag 4,010-foot Stony Man (the park’s second-highest summit), and return via the Passamaquoddy Trail, which offers on-high views over the valley before wrapping below Little Stony Man cliffs.

