Stonewall Inn
"Where Pride Began" is the slogan of this West Village bar that is not only a landmark for the city's LGBTQ community but, as of June 2016, a National Historic Landmark as well. On June 28, 1969, New York City
police raided the bar, part of a pattern of harassment typical of the period. On that night, however, instead of dispersing as they were told to do, the bar's patrons and local residents fought back, shouting at the police and pelting them with objects found in the streets. The protests and demonstrations continued for several days. This moment of resistance would become the inspiration for Pride marches now held around the world—New York's always falls on a Sunday at the end of June. The bar itself looks much as it might have in 1969 with its rainbow flags, long wooden bar, and a pool table. It's pretty consistently crowded with both locals and visitors to New York. Only a few items of memorabilia, like a THIS IS A RAIDED PREMISES notice from the New York Police Department, hint at the bar's legendary role on a June night about 50 years ago.