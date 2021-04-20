Stonehurst the Robert Treat Paine Estate 100 Robert Treat Paine Drive

Treasure Hunting with Architecture Social reformer Robert Treat Paine collaborated with two visionaries to create his culturally and environmentally sensitive country estate, Stonehurst. Pack a picnic with the family and download the interactive treasure hunt about the three giants on the property. Solving clues from the architecture will crack the code that opens the treasure box. There are trails all over the property for hiking. It's open Monday though Friday, and the grounds are open on the weekend as long as there is not an event going on.