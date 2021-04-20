Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Stonehurst the Robert Treat Paine Estate

100 Robert Treat Paine Drive
Website
| +1 781-314-3290
Treasure Hunting with Architecture Waltham Massachusetts United States

Treasure Hunting with Architecture

Social reformer Robert Treat Paine collaborated with two visionaries to create his culturally and environmentally sensitive country estate, Stonehurst. Pack a picnic with the family and download the interactive treasure hunt about the three giants on the property. Solving clues from the architecture will crack the code that opens the treasure box. There are trails all over the property for hiking. It's open Monday though Friday, and the grounds are open on the weekend as long as there is not an event going on.
By Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points