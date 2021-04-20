Stokkøya Sjøsenter
Harbak, Norway
Photo by Tuva Kleven
Stokkøya Sjøsenter: A Wild Coastal Getaway in NorwayThe island of Stokkøya, just off Norway’s west coast, is for people whose idea of a “wild” beach retreat means untouched dunes, not all-night DJ dance parties. Stokkøya Sjøsenter began as a campsite but now offers accommodations for every budget. The coolest digs, in our opinion, are the simple yet artsy subterranean rooms built into the sandbank. Light bounces around the rooms through domes in the roof, and floor-to-ceiling windows look onto white sand. Cottages sleep up to six; dormitory-style rooms share a kitchen. By day, dive or kayak; at night, take in the stars from the wood-fired hot tub, which has a built-in wine cooler. Subterranean units from $187.
This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue.