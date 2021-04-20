Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Stokkøya Sjøsenter

Harbak, Norway
Website
Stokkøya Sjøsenter: A Wild Coastal Getaway in Norway Harbak Norway

Stokkøya Sjøsenter: A Wild Coastal Getaway in Norway

The island of Stokkøya, just off Norway’s west coast, is for people whose idea of a “wild” beach retreat means untouched dunes, not all-night DJ dance parties. Stokkøya Sjøsenter began as a campsite but now offers accommodations for every budget. The coolest digs, in our opinion, are the simple yet artsy subterranean rooms built into the sandbank. Light bounces around the rooms through domes in the roof, and floor-to-ceiling windows look onto white sand. Cottages sleep up to six; dormitory-style rooms share a kitchen. By day, dive or kayak; at night, take in the stars from the wood-fired hot tub, which has a built-in wine cooler. Subterranean units from $187.

This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points