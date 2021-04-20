Stock Mfg. Co.
The inspiration for this Chicago
-based apparel retailer came from the desire to make timeless, hardy menswear at the right price—and in the United States. As such, its pieces range from button-down sports shirts and heavy-duty-denim work shirts to outerwear, bottoms, and leather goods; each and every garment is crafted by hand in America (with most of it produced in the company's very own Chicago factory). Its no-nonsense, quality-first practices have made it the preferred uniform outfitter for some of the city’s notable hospitality establishments: Alinea, Soho House, Momotaro, and the Chicago Athletic Association, to name a few.