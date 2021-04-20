Where are you going?
Stock Mfg. Co.

2136 W Fulton St unit j, Chicago, IL 60612, USA
Website
| +1 312-371-1555
Stock Mfg. Co. Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 11am - 4pm

The inspiration for this Chicago-based apparel retailer came from the desire to make timeless, hardy menswear at the right price—and in the United States. As such, its pieces range from button-down sports shirts and heavy-duty-denim work shirts to outerwear, bottoms, and leather goods; each and every garment is crafted by hand in America (with most of it produced in the company's very own Chicago factory). Its no-nonsense, quality-first practices have made it the preferred uniform outfitter for some of the city’s notable hospitality establishments: Alinea, Soho House, Momotaro, and the Chicago Athletic Association, to name a few.
By Nicole Schnitzler , AFAR Local Expert

