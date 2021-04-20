Stoby's 10 Butcher Row, Salisbury SP1 1EP, UK

Where to Find the Best Fish and Chips Stobys is an institution in Salisbury. It is a tall thin building squeezed tightly between cafes and faces the historic market place. The restaurant is located on 2 or 3 floors in a rabbit warren of rooms and with narrow passageways and tables.If you want to try fish and chips as they should be cooked then Stobys is the place to go. Crispy batter, proper chips and fresh fish.It is simple with no frills, no gourmet chef twists or fuss, and there is a constant stream of customers. When it gets busy you will be expected to move up and share your table as one of the informal house rules. There is a takeout service on the ground floor if you prefer a picnic in the town.My other tip is to get in as soon as it opens at lunchtime so you get a seat. The only downside are the narrow stairs and seating space- but if you can't get in there, should you really be eating fish and chips.