Stinson Beach, CA

The small town of Stinson Beach

What a cute town! With a population of 486, there isn't much to the town except for one small main road. Cute little restaurants (actually I think there is a total of three in the whole town) and a small general store provided everything we needed! We ate dinner at the Sand Dollar Restaurant, which was delicious, and enjoyed sitting on the patio listening to the live piano player in the background and watching the sleepy little town close up for the night. Then we headed back up to Pantoll Campground (10 minutes away), lit a fire and reflected on our journey that was almost over.